Norwegian had 1,9 million passengers in October (+57%) – strong demand for autumn holiday travel

In October, Norwegian had 1.9 million passengers and delivered a load factor of 86 percent. October proved to be an active month for travel, both on domestic routes and to popular beach destinations.

“We are satisfied with delivering yet another strong month in terms of traffic figures. Our passengers particularly appreciated the routes to our many popular holiday destinations. For instance, more than half a million Nordic travellers chose to fly with Norwegian to the Mediterranean. This shows that we have a product offering that our customers highly appreciate,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian had 1,885,606 passengers in October, up 57 percent from October last year. The load factor in October was 85.8 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 2,703 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 2,319 million seat kilometres. In October, Norwegian operated an average of 67 aircraft and 99.4 percent of the scheduled flights were completed. Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, was at 84.2 percent in October.

“Given the current macroeconomic environment, we acknowledge that demand will slow down in the winter season ahead. Thanks to good collaboration with colleagues and unions as well as flexible leasing terms, Norwegian is well positioned to tackle this quieter period. In addition, we are confident that our product offering fits well with our travellers’ preferences and that this will contribute positively to capturing market share,” said Karlsen.

On domestic routes in Norway, business and leisure travellers now benefit from additional choice, flexibility and seamless travel as a result of the cooperation between Norwegian and Widerøe. Norwegian is currently recruiting 700 new colleagues for the summer 2023 season when Norwegian will offer both new routes and increased frequencies to attractive destinations.

4 November 2022