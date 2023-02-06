Norwegian had 1.1 million passengers in January (+78%)

Norwegian headed into the new year with a strong sales campaign, 1.1 million passengers and a load factor of 78 percent in what is historically the quietest travel month of the year.

In January, Norwegian had 1.1 million passengers, an increase of 78 percent from this month last year.

“People traditionally travel less in January, instead using this time of year to book their next travels. Nevertheless, we had close to full flights to warmer destinations this month. Our New Year’s sales campaign resulted in more than one million sold seats, a satisfying start to this year’s ticket sales. We see that the positive booking trend continues also after this sale. Many of our passengers are currently planning their travels for this year’s school breaks and long weekends in May”, said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

This year’s summer program comprises 300 routes to 114 destinations, including several new destinations. With an expanded route network and new aircraft, Norwegian continues to recruit new colleagues.

“The past week has been very particular for the Nordic aviation sector, marked by Flyr’s bankruptcy. I strongly sympathise with the employees, customers and others affected by the situation. We would like to make sure stranded passengers reach their destinations, provided we have free seats available. We also invite employees that have been affected by the bankruptcy to apply to job vacancies at Norwegian”, said Karlsen.

Norwegian had 1,131,474 passengers in January, up 78 percent from January 2022. The load factor in January was 78 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 1,870 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 1,453 million seat kilometres. In January, Norwegian operated an average of 62 aircraft and 99.5 percent of the scheduled flights were completed. Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 85.0 percent in January.

