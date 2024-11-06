Norwegian Group’s October passenger surge breaks records, encourages early Christmas bookings

In October, the Norwegian Group, including Norwegian and Widerøe airlines, achieved a new passenger record with 2.6 million travellers, marking a strong month across the board.

Norwegian Airlines transported over 2.1 million passengers, reflecting a 10% capacity increase and an impressive load factor of nearly 87%, second only to its summer peak. Widerøe, with 373,000 passengers, also broke its monthly record, a 16% increase from the previous year, with a notable load factor of 73.6%.

CEO Geir Karlsen attributed the success to rising demand, new routes, and solid operational performance. Norwegian recently opened a new base in Gran Canaria to support increased winter traffic, and Widerøe’s routes saw particularly high demand as the holiday season approaches. Both companies encourage travellers to book early, especially for popular Christmas routes within Norway and from European cities like Brussels to Bergen.