Norwegian Group posts strong Q3 results with record profits and passenger growth

The Norwegian Group announced a robust third quarter for 2024, achieving an operating profit (EBIT) of NOK 2,128 million (€188 million). The results reflect improved load factors and increased capacity, particularly benefiting from Widerøe’s record-breaking quarter, where the airline surpassed 1 million passengers for the first time.

Norwegian reported a profit before tax (EBT) of NOK 2,004 million (€177 million) and maintained a solid liquidity position of NOK 11.5 billion (€1.02 billion). The fleet now includes 86 aircraft, 22 of which are the latest 737 MAX 8 models, while Widerøe’s fleet stands at 49 aircraft.

CEO Geir Karlsen highlighted the group’s momentum in booking trends for both leisure and business travel in Q4, supported by new winter routes to Dubai and Egypt and northern European cities.

Norwegian carried 8.2 million passengers this quarter, up 690,000 from last year. Widerøe saw a passenger increase of 99,000, marking a strong integration within the group.