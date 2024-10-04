Norwegian Group carries 2.6 million passengers in September amid operational challenges

In September 2024, the Norwegian Group, consisting of Norwegian Airlines and Widerøe, served 2.6 million passengers, marking an 11% increase compared to September 2023.

Norwegian Airlines contributed 2.26 million passengers, with Widerøe adding 356,259. Norwegian’s capacity grew by 10%, and passenger traffic increased by 12%, with a load factor rising to 85.2%. However, punctuality dropped to 78.6% due to weather and air traffic control restrictions.

CEO Geir Karlsen expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance but acknowledged ongoing cost-control efforts to address challenges such as Boeing’s production delays, exacerbated by a strike. This could affect aircraft deliveries and lead to increased short-term costs.

Widerøe also saw a rise in load factor to 73.5%.