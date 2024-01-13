Norwegian flight to Alicante makes emergency landing in Paris CDG after technical problem

On 13 January, Norwegian flight DY1834 from Stavanger (SVG) to Alicante (ALC), operated by Boeing 737-800 registered LN-DYT, was compelled to make an emergency landing at Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport in Paris due to detected technical problems with the aircraft’s electronics.

Norwegian’s head of communications, Charlotte Holmbergh, mentioned indications of electronic issues and characterised the landing as something between a safety landing and an emergency landing.

The plane, carrying 154 passengers, landed safely in Paris, and further details about the technical faults are yet to be provided. The flight was originally destined for Alicante and was scheduled to land there at 18:55.