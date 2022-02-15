Norwegian flies from Berlin to Trondheim

The range of flights from the German Capital Region to Scandinavia is to be extended before Easter. From April 7th onwards, Norwegian will be flying non-stop from BER to Trondheim. This new connection to the city in central Norway will feature in the airline’s flight schedule twice a week – on Thursday and Sunday in each case. The flight time is two hours. A Boeing 737-800 with free Wi-Fi onboard will be operating the route.
The route to this University City with its impressive Gothic cathedral is available for booking immediately in three different ticket categories.