Norwegian flies from Berlin to Trondheim

Flight Times



The aircraft of the Norwegian airline will take off from BER every Thursday at 13.00 and land in Trondheim at 15.00. Departure from Trondheim for BER will be at 10.25 and arrival in Berlin at 12.25. On Sunday, flights are scheduled for 10.00 and will land in Trondheim at 12.00. Take-off in the other direction will be at 07.20 in the morning and arrival at BER at 09.20.