Norwegian flies from Berlin to Trondheim

By
André Orban
-
0
30

The range of flights from the German Capital Region to Scandinavia is to be extended before Easter. From April 7th onwards, Norwegian will be flying non-stop from BER to Trondheim. This new connection to the city in central Norway will feature in the airline’s flight schedule twice a week – on Thursday and Sunday in each case. The flight time is two hours. A Boeing 737-800 with free Wi-Fi onboard will be operating the route. 

Flight Times

The aircraft of the Norwegian airline will take off from BER every Thursday at 13.00 and land in Trondheim at 15.00. Departure from Trondheim for BER will be at 10.25 and arrival in Berlin at 12.25. On Sunday, flights are scheduled for 10.00 and will land in Trondheim at 12.00. Take-off in the other direction will be at 07.20 in the morning and arrival at BER at 09.20.

The route to this University City with its impressive Gothic cathedral is available for booking immediately in three different ticket categories.

14 February 2022, 15:15

