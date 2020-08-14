Norwegian extends cooperation with Lufthansa Technik

Five more years of Total Base Maintenance Support (TBS®) for the Boeing 737NG



Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Lufthansa Technik have extended their cooperation for the overhaul of the carrier’s 90-aircraft Boeing 737NG fleet by another five years. The services are performed at Lufthansa Technik’s location in Budapest, Hungary, within the framework of a Total Base Maintenance Support (TBS®) contract, with the first contract events planned for September 2020.

“Lufthansa Technik was winning this contract in a large extensive global tendering process, that was demanding both for Lufthansa Technik and Norwegian. The quality and reliability of past services provided by Lufthansa Technik have convinced us to continue to place our trust in our German partner for the overhaul of our Boeing 737NG fleet,” said Paul Salwik, Head of Technical Procurement at Norwegian.

“We are pleased that this new contract will continue a successful cooperation with Norwegian that reaches back to 2007. With our services, we want to play our part in ensuring the continued success of this innovative airline,” said Tanja Pustolla, responsible sales representative at Lufthansa Technik.

The main characteristics of Total Base Maintenance Support TBS® are the guaranteed availability of layovers and a commercial service package geared to individual customer needs. As one of a total of five Lufthansa Technik overhaul sites in Europe, Lufthansa Technik Budapest will provide services within the framework of the new contract. As a TBS® customer, Norwegian also has access to the entire overhaul network of Lufthansa Technik for additional or unplanned maintenance events.

Norwegian has been a Lufthansa Technik customer since 2007. The cooperation began with component supply within the framework of a contract for Total Component Support TCS®. Later, Lufthansa Technik also took on wheels and brakes maintenance and engine overhaul for engines of the CFM56-7B type. Since 2012, Lufthansa Technik has provided overhaul services for Boeing 737NG aircraft.