Norwegian expands Winter route network with nearly thirty new destinations

As the colder months set in, Norwegian is giving travelers the perfect opportunity to escape to warmer climates. This winter, the airline is launching nearly 30 new routes from the Nordics to sun-soaked destinations like Agadir, Marrakech, Dubai, Hurghada, and Cairo.

From Stockholm Arlanda, direct flights will be offered to Dubai, Agadir, and Hurghada. Göteborg Landvetter will feature new routes to Marrakech, Hurghada, and Tenerife. Copenhagen’s new destinations include Dubai, Cairo, Hurghada, Agadir, and Lanzarote, while Oslo will see flights to Agadir and Hurghada. Helsinki will also join in, with routes to Agadir, Hurghada, and Marrakech.

In total, Norwegian will operate 170 routes to 76 destinations during the winter 2024-2025 season.

“We are excited to offer our passengers more options to explore these sunny destinations, offering guaranteed warmth along with cultural experiences, vibrant markets, and exciting activities,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer.

