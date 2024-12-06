Norwegian expands UK Connections with new Summer 2025 routes

Norwegian has announced the launch of 17 new routes from the UK for its 2025 summer season, including three exciting additions. These routes enhance Norwegian’s extensive network, which will encompass 344 routes to 128 destinations during the summer period.

New UK Routes

London Gatwick to Ålesund : Twice weekly, starting April 11, 2025.

: Twice weekly, starting April 11, 2025. London Gatwick to Riga : Two to three weekly flights, starting March 30, 2025.

: Two to three weekly flights, starting March 30, 2025. Newcastle to Copenhagen: Two to three weekly flights, starting May 2, 2025.

Norwegian’s Growing UK Presence

Currently, Norwegian operates 21 routes from the UK to 15 destinations across Europe, emphasizing its role as a key player in the UK travel market.

Comments from Norwegian

Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s Commercial Director, highlighted the importance of summer holidays for travellers and encouraged early bookings due to high demand.

Norwegian’s Nordic Summer Programme

Norway : 167 routes

: 167 routes Denmark : 86 routes

: 86 routes Sweden : 71 routes

: 71 routes Finland : 25 routes

: 25 routes Latvia: 8 routes

The new routes reflect Norwegian’s commitment to expanding travel opportunities across Europe, offering vibrant destinations and convenient connections for UK travellers. Tickets for the new routes are available starting December 6, 2024.