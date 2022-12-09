Norwegian expands its route network from Sweden and starts flying from Stockholm Skavsta and Växjö Småland

Norwegian is expanding its route network and launching direct flights to Spain from two new airports that the company has not served before. Starting in April 2023, Norwegian will fly from Stockholm Skavsta Airport to Malaga and Alicante and from Växjö Småland Airport to Malaga.

“We are happy to be able to launch direct flights to Spain from two airports in Sweden that we have not operated before. With the new direct routes, it will be possible for even more travellers in Sweden to be able to fly to the Spanish sunny coast. We look forward to welcoming travellers on board these new routes in our modern and fuel-efficient aircraft,” says Magnus Thome Maursund, EVP Network, Pricing & Optimisation at Norwegian.

Norwegian operates around 60 routes to, from and within Sweden. With the establishment at Stockholm Skavsta and Växjö Småland, Norwegian operates a total of six airports in Sweden; Stockholm Arlanda, Umeå, Luleå, Kiruna, Stockholm Skavsta, Växjö Småland and Visby (summer route).

Stockholm Skavsta Airport has a large catchment area for travellers from all over Stockholm County, Södermanland and Östergötland.

Travellers come to Växjö Småland Airport from all over Småland but also from Blekinge, Halland and Västra Götaland.

Norwegian’s new routes:

Stockholm Skavsta Airport (NYO) – Malaga (AGP): Two departures a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays starting April 2, 2023.

Stockholm Skavsta Airport (NYO) – Alicante (ALC): Two departures a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting April 1, 2023.

Växjö Småland (VXO) – Malaga (AGP): One departure a week, on Saturdays starting April 1, 2023.

During the first season in 2023, the new lines will operate between April and the end of October. More lines and more departures may be launched later.