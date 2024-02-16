Norwegian delivered a record strong operating profit of NOK 2,232 million (€197 million) for 2023

Norwegian, in its fourth quarter and preliminary full-year 2023 results, announced a record operating profit of NOK 2,232 million (EUR 197,1 million) for the year. The airline demonstrated its ability to achieve strong results by reducing capacity during the quieter winter period.

The full-year operating margin reached a record high of 9 percent, and the fourth quarter saw an operating profit of NOK 328 million (EUR 29 million).

The airline’s fleet comprised 87 aircraft, including 20 latest technology 737 MAX 8 planes.

Norwegian acquired Widerøe in January, aiming to enhance its route networks and operational synergies.

The Board intends to propose a dividend of NOK 0.60 per share for 2023.

Looking ahead, Norwegian forecasts around 12 percent growth in production for 2024, with an expected operating profit (EBIT) in the range of NOK 2.5 to 3.2 billion (EUR 220 to 280 million), contingent on certain assumptions.

The company plans to maintain reduced capacity for the remainder of the winter season and increase it for the busy summer period, growing its fleet to approximately 90 aircraft.