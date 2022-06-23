Norwegian concludes agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

In May, Norwegian and Boeing announced an agreement in principle for the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with options for another 30 aircraft. Today, Norwegian announced that the various closing conditions related to the agreement have been met. Following this, Norwegian estimates that it will record a net gain of approximately NOK 2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, Boeing and Norwegian have filed to settle all outstanding legal disputes.

“The agreement to purchase 50 brand-new and fuel-efficient aircraft constitutes a big leap forward in the strategy to solidify our market position in the Nordics,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.