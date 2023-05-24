Norwegian Bank sues the airline Norwegian over its name

Norwegian consumer loan bank, Bank Norwegian, is suing the airline Norwegian over the use of the name “Bank Norwegian”. The bank wants to reconsider its cooperation with the airline.

Bank Norwegian, which was sold to Swedish Nordax Bank in 2021, believes it has the right to change its brand name to “Bank Norwegian, a part of Nordax Bank AB” or “Bank Norwegian, a branch of Nordax Bank AB,” as required by Norwegian law. The airline Norwegian, however, claims ownership of the Norwegian name and disagrees with Bank Norwegian’s actions.

Bank Norwegian is suing the airline to seek legal clarification on the matter. Norwegian considers the lawsuit unnecessary and believes the issue could have been resolved amicably. The dispute does not affect the airline’s bonus programme or the use of “cashpoints.”

As a result of the legal process and planned redesign, Nordax Bank is considering a strategic review of its credit card cooperation with Norwegian. The Financial Supervisory Authority requires Bank Norwegian to clearly state that it is a branch of Nordax Bank in all communication, including the logo. Bank Norwegian plans to redesign its brand to meet legal obligations and establish sufficient distance from the airline.

Norwegian sold its Bank Norwegian shares in 2019.