Norwegian and Widerøe with ticket cooperation in the entire route network

The airlines Norwegian and Widerøe are strengthening the offer in Norwegian aviation by launching consistent tickets across the companies’ route network – from Mehamn in the north to the Canary Islands in the south.

“Norway is a very important market for both Norwegian and Widerøe, and many of our passengers use both companies when they travel. That’s why we want to make it easier for our shared passengers to have a simplified everyday travel experience,” says Magnus Thome Maursund, commercial director at Norwegian.

The collaboration makes travel across the route networks easier because you can now order one through ticket. Baggage will also be checked all the way from the point of departure to the point of arrival. Widerøe flies throughout the Norwegian short-haul and regional network, and Norwegian is a major player at the larger airports in the country. In addition, Norwegian flies to many destinations in Europe. A very large proportion of Norwegian air passengers depend on both Norwegian and Widerøe to get to their destination.

The collaboration between the airlines was launched in July 2022. Initially, the collaboration included pass-through tickets for domestic journeys, and to Great Britain and Spain. Regular plane tickets can today be bought on Widerøe’s website and at travel agencies. With this launch, the companies are taking a big step forward, and in the future, further products and services will be included. This applies, among other things, to youth tickets and booking options from Norwegian’s websites and mobile app. Transport of animals is not currently covered by the collaboration, and must be handled as before with individual orders from the respective companies.

Norwegian flies more than 300 routes to 114 destinations this summer.

A small number of airports, Bilbao, Burgas, Ibiza, Palanga and Varna, are not yet covered by the cooperation due to system limitations. The plan is that these will also be in place by next year.

3 May 2023 09:00