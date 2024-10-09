Norwegian Airlines shuts bases in Stavanger and Trondheim amid cost-cutting measures, sparking employee protests

Norwegian Airlines has confirmed the closure of its bases in Stavanger and Trondheim as part of cost-cutting efforts, affecting around 250 employees. The airline cited increased costs and weaker demand as reasons for the closures, with aircraft and staff being relocated to Oslo.

Employees, however, are protesting, with the Norwegian Pilot Union (NPU) and the Norwegian Cabin Association expressing frustration and anger over the decision. Many workers face difficult choices, such as relocating to Oslo or seeking alternative employment, which has led to accusations that the company is breaching agreements with employees.

The union, Parat, is preparing to challenge the closure legally, arguing that the airline had previously agreed to new collective agreements with cabin and pilot staff. Local mayors from both cities described the news as “sad,” noting the potential economic and personal impacts on the affected employees and the regions. Despite employee protests, Norwegian management stands by the decision that long-term profitability is necessary.

