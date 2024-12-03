Norwegian Air Shuttle extends maintenance partnership with Lufthansa Technik for five more years

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has renewed its partnership with Lufthansa Technik for five additional years, ensuring base maintenance support for its fleet of over 80 Boeing 737NG and 737MAX aircraft.

Starting August 1, 2025, the agreement includes 120 scheduled maintenance checks, performed at Lufthansa Technik’s Budapest facility, with access to their entire European network for unscheduled services.

This collaboration, now spanning 17 years, highlights Lufthansa Technik’s expertise and tailored solutions, including guaranteed maintenance slots and a customised performance package. Norwegian benefits from the continued support of Lufthansa Technik’s B737 Center of Excellence, reinforcing operational efficiency for the low-cost carrier.