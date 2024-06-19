Norwegian adds direct flights from Tromsø to Manchester and Geneva for winter season

Norwegian is launching new direct routes from Tromsø to Manchester and Geneva, expanding its international destinations from Tromsø to nine for the upcoming winter season. Tickets are now available.

Tromsø to Manchester : Starts October 30, 2024, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, continuing until April 26, 2025.

: Starts October 30, 2024, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, continuing until April 26, 2025. Tromsø to Geneva: Starts November 1, 2024, with flights on Tuesdays and Fridays, continuing until March 28, 2025.

Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s commercial director, expressed excitement about the new routes, anticipating increased tourism. These additions mark a record number of direct routes from Tromsø to European cities. Travellers from other northern Norwegian regions can connect through Widerøe’s flights to Tromsø.

In addition to the new routes, Norwegian’s winter schedule includes direct flights from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris, Milan/Bergamo, London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brussels, and domestic routes to Alta and Longyearbyen. The winter programme, running from late October to the end of March, will cover 77 destinations with 198 routes.