Norwegian adds direct flights from Helsinki to Malta and Bucharest for Summer 2025

Norwegian is expanding its Helsinki Airport network with two brand-new direct routes to Malta and Bucharest for the summer 2025 season. This marks the airline’s first-ever flights to these destinations.

Route Details:

Helsinki to Malta : Weekly flights from June 4 to early August.

: Weekly flights from June 4 to early August. Helsinki to Bucharest: Twice-weekly flights from June 3 to October 24.

The routes cater to growing demand for Southern European holiday destinations and fill a gap left by the absence of direct flights to Malta since 2019 and Bucharest since 2022.

“These additions significantly enhance Helsinki Airport’s summer connections to Southern Europe, offering Finns exciting new options for their holidays,” said Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President for Route Development.

Norwegian’s summer 2025 network from Finland now includes 25 destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, further solidifying its commitment to providing diverse travel options.