Non-stop to the Norwegian Arctic: Norwegian Air Shuttle now flies from Berlin to Tromsø

Norwegian Air Shuttle has launched a new non-stop route from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Tromsø, offering two weekly flights departing from Terminal 2 every Thursday and Sunday. The flight, operated using a Boeing 737-800, has a three-hour duration, with Thursday departures from BER at 14:30 and Sunday departures at 17:25.

Tromsø, situated in northern Norway, is known as the gateway to the Arctic and offers unique experiences such as northern lights observation and reindeer sleigh rides during the winter season.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, BER’s largest Norwegian airline, also serves other destinations from the airport, including Bergen, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Trondheim in the summer schedule. Terminal 2 handles all Norwegian flights at BER.