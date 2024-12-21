Medical emergencies mark record air traffic day in Canary Islands

On Saturday, December 21, Gran Canaria Airport experienced two consecutive medical emergencies on flights arriving from Stockholm Arlanda (Norwegian D8-5701, Boeing 737-800 reg. SE-RPG) and Prague (Smartwings QS1214, Boeing 737 MAX 8, reg. OK-SWB). Crews coordinated with airport staff to ensure rapid medical assistance upon landing, highlighting the airport’s dedication to passenger safety.

This day also marked the busiest air traffic period for the Canary Islands, with 1,681 flights scheduled across the archipelago. Aena reports a 20.42% increase in flights during the Christmas season, spanning December 20 to January 7, with Gran Canaria leading at 7,695 operations. Other airports, including Tenerife South and Lanzarote, also reported significant growth, reflecting the region’s booming holiday travel demand.