Historically strong July for Norwegian (5% more passengers compared to July 2022)

Norwegian Airlines experienced a remarkably strong July, marked by high passenger numbers and positive performance indicators. In the month, they accommodated 2.3 million passengers with a load factor of 92.4%. The airline’s capacity was at its peak for the year, surpassing last July by 12%.

The increased passenger influx was driven by bookings from eager Nordic travellers. The CEO, Geir Karlsen, praised the efforts of the airline’s staff in ensuring safe and smooth travel experiences despite challenges at European airports.

Compared to July 2022, Norwegian saw a 5% increase in passengers, totalling 2,308,417. They operated 79 aircraft on average, with an impressive on-schedule departure rate of 99.5% and a punctuality rate of 73.2% for departures within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. Notably, 95.3% of all flights arrived on schedule or within an hour of the planned arrival time.

The company’s positive booking momentum extended into August, with a trend of last-minute bookings continuing among Nordic travellers seeking sunnier destinations. Additionally, booking rates for September travel remain strong. Despite the impact of unstable weather on travel patterns in the Nordics, Norwegian’s route network within the region and to European beach and city destinations remains attractive. The new direct route between Tromsø and Copenhagen, set to operate in the upcoming winter schedule, has received a favourable response since ticket sales opened in July.