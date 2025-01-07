Norwegian Group closes 2024 with solid December performance

Norwegian and Widerøe, part of the Norwegian Group, carried a combined 1,769,513 passengers in December 2024. Norwegian saw a 24 percent increase in capacity (ASK) compared to last year, with a slightly lower load factor of 82.2 percent. Over the year, the group attracted more than 26.4 million passengers, reflecting a ten percent growth in customers for both airlines.

Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, expressed pride in the company’s progress, noting the successful acquisition of Widerøe and the addition of new routes and destinations as key achievements.

Despite operational challenges caused by winter weather and airport disruptions across Europe and the Nordics, Norwegian maintained a regularity of 98.8 percent and achieved a punctuality rate of 70.7 percent, a slight improvement from December 2023. Karlsen acknowledged the difficulties but emphasized the airline’s commitment to improving on-time performance. He also highlighted Norwegian’s recognition as one of Europe’s top five most punctual airlines in 2024.

The month also brought positive legal news for Norwegian. The Oslo District Court ruled in the airline’s favor, relieving it of a NOK 400 million penalty related to its EU ETS obligations during its 2020 reconstruction. Meanwhile, Widerøe experienced a record-breaking year, carrying 3.8 million passengers and achieving a 2.6 percentage point increase in its December load factor. Norwegian’s group-wide focus on growth and operational resilience continues to shape its strong market presence.