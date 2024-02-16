Ground collision between two Norwegian Boeing 737-800s at Oslo airport

At Oslo-Gardermoen Airport on 13 November, two Norwegian Boeing 737-800s (registered respectively LN-ENO and SE-RPI) collided at the terminal and sustained some damage, as the first one was pushed back from gate 171 to operate flight DY276 to Kristiansand and touched the second aircraft standing at its gate.

The right winglet of LN-ENO hit the left horizontal stabiliser of SE-RPI. No one was injured.

The passengers in the two planes have been rebooked on replacement aircraft, which were ready before the passengers got off the damaged planes.

The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board has been notified of the incident.

 

