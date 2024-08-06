Norwegian flight to Spain diverts to Amsterdam over unruly passenger

Norwegian flight D85075 from Copenhagen, Danmark to Malaga, Spain had to land in Amsterdam, The Netherlands due to a disruptive passenger. The incident occurred mid-flight, prompting the unscheduled stop at Schiphol Airport, where the police were set to handle the passenger.

Silje Glorvigen, a Norwegian spokesperson, stated, “as soon as the passenger was removed, the journey continued to Malaga.” Indeed, after a brief interruption, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered SE-RTF) continued to Malaga, where the flight eventually landed with a delay of over two hours.

Further details about the incident were not provided.