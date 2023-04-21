Fight involving fifteen passengers on board a Norwegian Boeing 737 from Oslo to Alicante

Norwegian flight DY1792 this evening didn’t go as planned as, according to Spanish air traffic control, a fight occurred on board involving about fifteen passengers. Originating from Oslo, Norway, the aircraft was awaited by emergency services and police officers, upon request by the captain.

The crew reported that some passengers received injuries. According to information retrieved on Flightradar24 the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 (registered LN-DYU) currently has a delay of over 15 minutes to fly back to Oslo.

More information about the incident will be published once available.

