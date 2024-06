Norwegian flight D8 3665 from Palma de Mallorca to Copenhagen made an emergency landing at Hannover Airport on Friday due to a passenger’s medical emergency.

The Boeing 737-800, registered as SE-RRO, took off from Palma at 10:05 and began descending near Frankfurt before landing in Hannover. Emergency services promptly attended to the passenger, who was then removed for medical assistance.

After a brief stop, the flight resumed and safely arrived in Copenhagen with less than one hour delay.