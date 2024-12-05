Direct flights from Munich to Santa Claus’ Arctic hometown now available

By
André Orban
-
0
25

Norwegian airline Norwegian has introduced direct flights from Munich to Rovaniemi, Finland, starting December 3.

Available on Tuesdays and Saturdays, these flights connect travellers to Rovaniemi, the “official” hometown of Santa Claus, known for its Santa Claus Village and Arctic winter attractions. Visitors can enjoy the Northern Lights and snowy landscapes.

Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers welcomed the route as a fitting addition for the festive season: “We are delighted about this special destination just in time for the winter and Christmas season”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.