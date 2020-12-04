COVID-19 continues to impact Norwegian Air’s traffic figures

Norwegian’s traffic figures for November are heavily influenced by lower demand caused by continued travel restrictions across Europe. Christmas bookings look promising.

In November, 124,481 customers flew with Norwegian, a decrease of 95 percent compared to the same period last year. The capacity (ASK) this month was down 96 percent, while the total passenger traffic (RPK) decreased by 98 percent. The load factor was 44.4 percent, down 39 percentage points.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said: “The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business as travel restrictions remain. The development of vaccines is great news for the airline industry, and we look forward to welcoming more customers on board as travel restrictions are lifted. Our goal is to be a financially strong and competitive airline, with a new financial structure, a rightsized fleet and improved customer offering.”

62 added departures

“Our summer program is now out for sale and the bookings are increasing. We can see that people are slowly beginning to plan for their summer holidays. It is also worth noting that we have added 62 departures this Christmas and that bookings look promising. Now, we look forward to flying our customers home for Christmas,” Schram said.

The company operated 72.7 percent of its scheduled flights in November, whereof 94.8 percent departed on time.