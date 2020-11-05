COVID-19 continues to heavily impact Norwegian’s traffic figures: 90% fewer passengers in October

Norwegian’s traffic figures for October are heavily influenced by lower demand caused by continued travel restrictions across Europe, with several new red zones.

In October, 319,477 customers flew with Norwegian, a decrease of 90 percent compared to the same period last year. The capacity (ASK) this month was down 93 percent, while the total passenger traffic (RPK) decreased by 96 percent. The load factor was 55.3 percent, down 32 percentage points.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian said: “The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business throughout the autumn as travel restrictions remain and new ones are imposed across large parts of Europe. As this pandemic will continue to affect travel for several more months, we will continue to adapt our route network in line with changing demand.”

The company operated 99.3 percent of its scheduled flights in October, whereof 95.6 percent departed on time.

Norwegian – Nov 05, 2020 07:00 GMT