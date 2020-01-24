Norwegian now charges for bringing your bigger hand baggage on board

To ensure that everyone travelling with Norwegian has a smooth, comfortable flight that departs on time, the company is today implementing a new hand baggage policy. Passengers with a LowFare ticket – the cheapest Norwegian ticket – can now only bring one (smaller) bag that can be placed under your seat. If they wish to bring more, they need to purchase an overhead cabin bag, add checked baggage or select a different ticket type.

“Norwegian’s business model is based on giving our customers freedom of choice and that is also the basis of this new policy. All customers, regardless of ticket type, can bring one underseat bag to be stored under the seat in front of them. If customers don’t need any additional hand baggage, they can choose our LowFare ticket at no additional costs. Those who wish to bring an additional overhead cabin bag can do so at a small additional cost prior to departure or choose a different ticket type when booking their ticket,” said Cecilie Nybø Carlsen, VP Product Management at Norwegian.

As a part of the new policy, Norwegian has also increased the size of the underseat bag, increased the weight of checked baggage from 20 to 23 kilos and increased the total combined weight of hand baggage for Flex and Premium tickets from 10 to 15 kilos.

“It’s important for us that everyone has a good travel experience when they fly Norwegian. It is a common misperception that there is enough room in the cabin for all passengers to bring an overhead cabin bag. However, most of our aircraft carry 186 passengers and has space for around 80 overhead cabin bags. Now, with the new policy in place, our goal is that boarding will be smoother for our passengers, we can avoid spending time rearranging carry-on baggage in the overhead lockers and help ensure that our aircraft depart on time,” said Nybø Carlsen.

Hand baggage and ticket types

LowFare: Passengers with LowFare tickets can now only bring one underseat bag. If they wish to bring more, they need to purchase an overhead cabin bag, add checked baggage or select a different ticket type. An overhead cabin bag can be purchased up to four hours prior to departure. The maximum weight of the underseat bag is 10 kilos. The price of an additional overhead cabin bag is between five and nine GBP, depending on the flight.

LowFare+: Passengers with a LowFare+ ticket can bring one overhead cabin bag, which can be stored in the overhead lockers, in addition to the underseat bag. The maximum combined weight is 10 kilos. If the cabin is full, LowFare+ customers’ hand baggage will be checked at the gate free of charge. For those who wish to secure space for their hand baggage in the overhead lockers, Priority Boarding can be added to their booking and they will be amongst the first to board the aircraft. LowFare+ customers can also bring one checked bag with a maximum weight of 23 kilos.

Flex/Premium/PremiumFlex: Passengers with a Flex, Premium or PremiumFlex ticket can bring one overhead cabin bag, which can be stored in the overhead lockers, in addition to the underseat bag. The maximum combined weight is 15 kilos. In addition, Flex, Premium or PremiumFlex customers can bring two checked bags with a maximum weight of 23 kilos each.

We encourage customers to be on time for boarding to ensure those with overhead cabin bags have early access to the overhead lockers.

Tickets purchased before January 23rd will not be affected by the new policy.

For more information about the new policy, please see www.norwegian.com/uk/hand-baggage