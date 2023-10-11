After conducting an extra flight to Oslo on 10 October, Norwegian is setting up another extra flight from Tel Aviv

Norwegian is operating an extra flight on 10 October (D8 8433, Boeing 737-800 reg. LN-ENN) from Tel Aviv to Oslo, which departed at 19:00 to fly Norwegian and other Nordic citizens out of Israel. The flight is operated on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The objective is to help passengers that are stranded in Israel.

Norwegian will set up an extra flight from Tel Aviv to Oslo with tentative departure Thursday, 11 October afternoon to fly Norwegian and other Nordic citizens out of Israel. The flight is also operated on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help passengers that are stranded in Israel.

Travellers who wish to join this flight are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, using the following email address: Publikumstjenesten.Krisestab@mfa.no