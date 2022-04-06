940,000 passengers flew with Norwegian in March

Norwegian’s traffic figures for March displayed a positive trend with growth in passenger numbers and a load factor of above 80 percent. The company recently reopened several bases and direct routes in Europe and will continue to increase capacity ahead of the summer.

“We are particularly pleased that the load factor has remained above 80 per cent despite the introduction of significantly more capacity in March. Booking figures have improved throughout recent weeks and we are pleased to see this continued upward trend in the market. We are seeing a busy Easter travel period with many travellers and several full flights. Towards the summer, we will reopen and introduce new destinations, and our customers can now choose from almost 280 routes in Europe,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian had 940,149 passengers in March, compared with 71,399 in March 2021. The load factor was 80.3 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 1,485 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 1,193 million seat kilometres. In March, Norwegian flew an average of 48 aircraft, and 99.4 per cent of scheduled flights were completed. Punctuality was 90.1 percent.

In the summer program, Norwegian will operate almost 280 routes to popular destinations in Europe, with a fleet of 70 aircraft. This week, the company removed the requirement to wear face masks on board all flights.

