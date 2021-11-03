1.2 million passengers travelled with Norwegian in October, a sharp increase over 2020

Norwegian’s traffic figures for October show a continued increase in the number of passengers and for the first time since the pandemic broke out more than one million passengers travelled with the company during a one month period. Demand has continued to respond well and our customers appreciate our direct flights to popular destinations in the Nordic countries and across Europe.

“For the sixth consecutive month we are reporting a positive increase in passenger numbers. We are very happy to see that travel demand continues to be high as we enter the winter season. We are experiencing an increase in bookings across our European network,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In October, Norwegian carried 1 203 205 passengers, which is an increase of close to 900 000 compared with the same period last year. Compared with October 2020, the total capacity (ASK) has increased by 195 per cent and passenger traffic (RPK) up 340 per cent. Load factor in October was 82.7 per cent, an increase of 27 percentage points compared with last year.

Norwegian operated an average of 48 aircraft in October. 99.9 per cent of scheduled flights were operated, of which 88.3 per cent departed on time.

3 November 2021