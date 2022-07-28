Norwegian Air Shuttle & Norse Atlantic Airways agree to closer cooperation

Norwegian Air Shuttle and Norse Atlantic Airways have entered into an agreement that will allow customers to purchase tickets with connecting flights on both airlines in one transaction.

‘This agreement is a win-win for both our customers and Norwegian. Our customers throughout Europe can now connect to Norse routes across the USA. Likewise, inbound customers flying Norse from the USA can now seamlessly connect to the Norwegian network throughout Europe on one ticket’, said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

The Islandic software company DoHop is providing the platform to facilitate the close integration between Norse and Norwegian’s flight itineraries. Norwegian-operated flights throughout the Nordics and Europe will efficiently connect with Norse’s transatlantic flights.

Connecting flights can be purchased from today for travel in September. Customers can now search on https://connections.flynorse.com and will soon also be available on search engines like Finn.no and Google Flights.

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new long-haul airline headquartered in Norway. It was founded in March 2021 and commenced operations in June 2022. Today, Norse operates affordable, long-haul flights to New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, Berlin and London with continued expansion expected.

In 2022, Norwegian celebrates its 20th anniversary. Norwegian operates domestic flights in Norway and the Nordics and connects the Nordics to 104 destinations throughout Europe on 450 flights each day.

28 July 2022