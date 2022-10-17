Norse Atlantic UK receives authorisation from US Department of Transport to operate flights between the United Kingdom and the US



Norse Atlantic is pleased to announce that the US Department of Transport has proposed to grant Norse Atlantic UK Ltd a foreign air carrier permit. Following the recent issue of a UK Air Operator Certificate by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, this historic milestone will pave the way for the company to commence direct transatlantic operations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Following extensive support on both sides of the Atlantic from the AFA, Cockpit Association of Norway, BALPA and Unite unions; airports, business leaders, politicians and many others; the decision by the US DOT makes it possible for the company to plan routes between London Gatwick and the U.S. that will benefit consumers, businesses and local economies.

The US DOT highlighted that Norse Atlantic UK had demonstrated that it was a financially and operationally sound business; it was also concluded that it was clearly in the interest of US citizens that Norse UK be allowed to operate.

“We are very thankful for the support that we have received on both sides of the Atlantic throughout our application. This milestone represents a huge step in creating competition in the transatlantic market that will benefit consumers, stimulate business travel and lead to job creation. We are pleased that we will continue to deliver on our pledge to democratize transatlantic travel and we look forward to expanding our point-to-point route network between London Gatwick and the US as part of our summer 2023 schedule,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering a two-cabin configuration, Premium and Economy. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

