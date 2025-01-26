Norse Atlantic launches budget-friendly Los Angeles–Athens route

Norse Atlantic Airways has added a new transatlantic route connecting Los Angeles (LAX) and Athens (ATH), with flights starting June 3, 2025.

Key Details:

: Four weekly flights operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Fares : Starting at $269/259 EUR, available in economy and premium classes.

: Starting at $269/259 EUR, available in economy and premium classes. Existing Routes: Complements Norse Atlantic’s budget-friendly offerings from LAX to London, Paris, and Rome.

CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen expressed excitement about this affordable connection, enhancing accessibility for travellers eager to explore Athens’ ancient history or Los Angeles’ cultural allure. This route underscores Norse Atlantic’s commitment to providing economical, high-quality transatlantic travel options.