Norse Atlantic launches Bangkok route from Oslo, and Jamaica and Barbados from London Gatwick

The Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic will fly passengers to Barbados, Bangkok and Jamaica this winter

For the first time, the Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic will fly to Asia. From 2 November, travellers will be able to fly twice weekly from Oslo to Bangkok.

“For Avinor, it is essential that we have good connections to important and attractive markets, and a new direct route from Oslo to Bangkok will mean a lot to both holidaymakers and business travellers,” says Oslo Airport Director Stine Ramstad Westby.

Ticket sales open today, and the first flight leaves at 16:10 on 2 November. The trip takes just over 12 hours.

“Bangkok has been a highly sought-after destination on our customers’ wish list, and today we can fulfil this wish,” says Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, in a press release.

The company is also starting direct routes to Barbados and Jamaica from London at the end of October. The journeys take just over 9 and 10 hours, respectively. The Jamaica flights will land at two different airports, Kingston and Montego Bay.

Flights to Barbados will operate daily from 29 October 2023. Jamaican flights to Kingston will operate three times a week from 31 October 2023 and flights to Montego Bay will operate four times a week from 29 October 2023.

According to Larsen, the opening of the new routes will mean that Norse Atlantic will become the second-largest long-haul operator at Gatwick.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.