Norse Atlantic Airways to launch route from London Gatwick to Las Vegas, while cancelling planned Boston and Washington routes

Norse Atlantic Airways has gained approval to launch flights between London Gatwick and Las Vegas, marking a substantial step in its expansion.

Despite recent cutbacks in the San Francisco route and the cancellation of the Boston and Washington IAD routes before they were to start on 31 March, the airline is set to become the third carrier providing non-stop flights from the UK to Las Vegas, adding to its already impressive list of US destinations, including major cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The airline is now operating 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and servicing multiple US cities along with international routes to Europe. In April, Norse Atlantic plans to operate 507 flights, offering around 171,000 seats across its global network, providing a significant boost in capacity.

The move to add Las Vegas reflects the city’s resurgence as an international flight hub following the aviation industry’s recovery from the pandemic.