Norse Atlantic Airways takes off from the U.S. west coast for the first time with inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Oslo



Los Angeles, California is the latest city in the US to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways. This marks the start-up airline’s fourth launch celebration in a span of 2 months. Flights between LA and Oslo will operate three days a week with one-way fares starting from $169.

“Hollywood is where dreams come true and today Norse is delivering on our promise to offer affordable value and a quality travelling experience to all. Today marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look to ramp up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses, and local economies,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

The flight from LA to Oslo, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, departed at 13:45 and is due to touch down at 09:00 local time in Oslo following a ten-hour flight time.

Flights between New York and Oslo commenced on June 14th. Daily flights one-way start from $145.

Flights between Fort Lauderdale and Oslo commenced on June 18th operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from $149.

Flights between Orlando and Oslo commenced on July 5th operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from $149

Flights between New York and London will commence on August 12th . Daily flights one-way starting from $116.

Flights between New York and Berlin will commence on August 17th . Daily flights one-way starting from $120.

Flights between Los Angeles and Berlin will commence on August 19th operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from $138.

“Los Angeles International Airport continues to add exciting destinations around the world, and Norse Atlantic Airways’ start of nonstop service from LA to Oslo is another opportunity for guests to connect to Europe and beyond,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “By offering these flights from the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, passengers will get to experience one of the newest airport terminals in the country, with leading-edge innovation and amenities.”

“With fares as affordable as ours, passengers?travelling with?Norse?can truly take advantage of our unmatched value. Not only will our customers save money, but they can also use their extra travel dollars to explore more and indulge in new and unique adventures with family and friends in ways they never dreamed possible,”?continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Wed, Aug 10, 2022 23:24 CET