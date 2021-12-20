Norse Atlantic Airways takes delivery of its first aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Today Norse Atlantic Airways took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The arrival of the aircraft was celebrated at Oslo Airport and the new airline is on track to start transatlantic flights in spring 2022.

“The delivery of our first Dreamliner marks an important milestone for us at Team Norse as it brings us one step closer to the launch of attractive and affordable transatlantic flights,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

The flight from Warsaw, Poland was operated by Norse’s own captains Kjetil Risan, Derek Spicer, Dean Kitchen and Ulf Heikmann.

Norse’s first aircraft is a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and is leased from BOC Aviation, one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies. The airline’s aircraft will be named after popular national parks, and this plane is named Rondane (one of Norway’s largest national parks). Norse’s planned fleet of aircraft consists of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. The next deliveries will continue until April and all aircraft will be initially parked at Oslo Airport.

“We believe that transatlantic travel will resume with full force once the pandemic is behind us. People will want to explore new destinations, visit friends and family and travel for business. Norse will be there to offer attractive and affordable flights on our more environmentally friendly Dreamliners to both the leisure and cost-conscious business traveller,” Larsen added.

Norse plans to start commercial operation in spring 2022 with the first flights connecting Oslo to select cities in the U.S.

The aircraft lease is at attractive rates and payment terms, allowing the Company a flexible implementation during the start-up of its operation, with Norse only paying on a “power by the hour” basis at the outset.