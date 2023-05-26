Norse Atlantic Airways successfully launched new flights from London Gatwick to both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Norse Atlantic Airways has successfully launched inaugural flights from London Gatwick to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The flights, which started on May 25th and May 26th respectively, offer affordable and convenient options for travellers to these popular holiday destinations.

Flights to Orlando will operate four times a week in May and June, increasing to a daily service in July during the summer peak season. Flights to Fort Lauderdale will operate three times a week in May and June, increasing to four times a week in July for the rest of the summer season.

These new routes complement Norse Atlantic’s daily services from London to New York, providing travellers with more choices for transatlantic travel. Norse Atlantic operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering a relaxed and comfortable travel experience. Passengers can choose between Economy and Premium cabins, with various fare options to cater to individual preferences and travel needs.