Norse Atlantic Airways starts flights from London Gatwick to Montego Bay and Barbados

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched new routes from London Gatwick to Montego Bay and Barbados, aiming to provide convenient access to these sunny destinations during the winter season.

The flights operate several times a week with fares starting from £449 return to Barbados and £540 return to Montego Bay.

Norse Atlantic CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen expressed excitement about offering travellers a chance to enjoy the Caribbean’s beauty, highlighting the company’s commitment to comfortable travel experiences.

Norse Atlantic operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering passengers a choice between Economy and Norse Premium cabins with different fare options tailored to individual travel preferences, ranging from value-focused to premium services with added benefits like increased baggage allowance, enhanced meals, and flexibility in tickets.