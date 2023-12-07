Norse Atlantic Airways reports strong performance, achieves historic Antarctic flight, and expands charter operations

Norse Atlantic Airways reported strong year-over-year performance in November, accompanied by a 100% completion rate and increased winter charter operations. The airline saw a notable increase in average load factor, up by 11 percentage points compared to the previous year. November’s operations involved 242 flights, carrying 48,839 passengers, with 84% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

The month marked a shift to the winter schedule, aligning flight operations with demand and focusing on charter and ACMI opportunities. An exceptional highlight was the airline’s charter to Antarctica for the Norwegian Polar Institute, transporting scientists and equipment, making history with the first successful Boeing 787 Dreamliner landing on the Antarctic ice shelf. This achievement garnered global media attention and generated significant interest in Norse Atlantic’s charter services.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed pride in the historic Antarctic flight and highlighted the subsequent surge in inquiries from operators seeking to utilise the airline’s experienced crew and modern fleet for diverse charter needs.