Norse Atlantic Airways reports strong October with more than 100,000 passengers (+15%)

Norse Atlantic Airways reported strong year-on-year performance in October, with an average load factor of 75%, marking a 15 percentage point increase compared to the previous year.

During the month, the airline carried 102,410 passengers on 403 flights, with 83% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled time and a 100% completion rate.

Norse Atlantic Airways is focusing on launching winter sun routes, including flights to Bangkok from Oslo in early November and the Caribbean from London in early December.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed satisfaction with the strong performance and on-time operations.