Norse Atlantic Airways reports robust February performance with 72% load factor

Norse Atlantic Airways achieved significant year-on-year improvement in February, boasting an impressive average load factor of 72%, marking a substantial 22-percentage-point increase. During the month, the airline served 50,694 passengers across 225 flights, including 30 charter flights. A noteworthy 82% of flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, with a perfect completion rate of 100%.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, attributed their success to the company’s agility and swift response to market demand. Adjustments in winter capacity contributed to the strong load factor in February. Larsen also highlighted the growth in charter operations, with 30 flights completed during the month. Looking ahead, Norse Atlantic Airways anticipates the commencement of ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) operations with Air Peace in April, including the launch of the first flight between Lagos, Nigeria, and London.

Larsen expressed satisfaction with February’s record-breaking average daily bookings and announced the relaunch of their website, flynorse.com, aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.