Norse Atlantic Airways releases winter sun routes for 2024-2025 season

Norse Atlantic Airways unveils its winter sun routes for the 2024-2025 season, allowing early booking for popular destinations like Bangkok, Montego Bay, and Barbados. Fares start from NOK 3,869 for Oslo-Bangkok and £449 for London-Barbados.

These sun-soaked getaways offer travellers a chance to plan ahead, secure low fares, and book memorable holidays.

The flights, available on flynorse.com, operate from November 2024 to March 2025, catering to the rising demand for affordable, long-haul travel experiences.

Norse Atlantic Airways aims to provide unparalleled experiences with modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and offers two cabin options: Economy and Norse Premium, each with different fare categories to suit passengers’ travel preferences and needs.