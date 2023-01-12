Norse Atlantic Airways registers strong commercial end to the year – New routes to be announced soon

Norse Atlantic Airways (“Norse” or the “Company”) recorded an aggregate load factor in December of 61 per cent, including nine charters and wet-lease flights throughout the month.

Throughout December, Norse delivered on its business plan to diversify aircraft utilisation during the winter period and operated nine charter and wet-lease flights. Norse was selected for the flexibility and quick turnaround of services, expertise of the crew as well as the reliability and comfort provided by the Dreamliner fleet. Under some of these agreements, Norse operated its very first flights to the Far East and the Caribbean from Europe. Norse is in the process of securing longer-term agreements for further charter and wet-lease operations which will provide additional revenue during this winter season and beyond into winter 2023.

The company recently reached several record milestones in both ticket sales and revenue recorded in a single day, additionally, the Norse festive promotion was well received by consumers in all markets, with bookings from the US remaining particularly strong.

At the beginning of 2023, the airline surpassed 300,000 flown passengers since operations began in June, the fleet has now logged more than 10,000 flight hours and completed over 1,500 commercial flights.

During December, Norse Atlantic Airways operated a total of 228 flights. 53 per cent of operated flights arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time, delays incurred were due to weather-related issues primarily at New York JFK, the company operated 100 per cent of scheduled flights. Norse Atlantic carried 44,172 passengers in December, an increase on the preceding month of 48 per cent, due to an increase in load factor and available seat kilometres.

“We have continued to deliver on our business plan to reduce costs and diversify the utilisation of our fleet during the winter.

I am particularly pleased that we have successfully completed nine wet-lease and charter operations during December, as a new entrant in this market we have clearly displayed that Norse has both the technical ability, high standard of crew and flexibility required to satisfy our customers in this segment.

The company has begun 2023 with strong forward bookings across our key markets. We will be announcing further summer routes from London to the US soon and I am delighted to confirm that we will imminently launch a new destination from the EU to the US as well,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Arendal, 11th January 2023