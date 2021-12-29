Norse Atlantic Airways receives Air Operator’s Certificate

The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority today issued an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to Norse Atlantic Airways. The new airline is on track to start transatlantic flights in spring 2022.

“We would like to thank Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority for acons tructive and professional process. We are now one important step closer to launching our attractive and affordable flights between Europe and the U.S. in spring next year,” said CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen of Norse.

“We’ve had a good and constructive dialogue with Norse throughout the process of issuing a Norwegian AOC. We wish them the best of luck and look forward to a continued fruitful relationship going forward,” said Director General of the Civil Aviation Authorities of Norway, Lars E. de Lange Kobberstad.

An AOC is an approval granted by a national aviation authority to an aircraft operator to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes. This requires the operator to have personnel, assets and systems in place to ensure the safety of its employees and the general public.

“I would also like to commend my colleagues at Norse for their outstanding efforts getting the important AOC in place,” Bjørn Tore Larsen added.

Norse plans to start commercial operation in spring 2022 and the first flights will depart from Oslo to selected cities in the U.S.

Wed, Dec 29, 2021, 17:47 CET